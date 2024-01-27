Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,972 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 340,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $24,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at about $836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.
Light & Wonder Stock Performance
LNW traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $82.12. The company had a trading volume of 283,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,542. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average is $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.
Get Our Latest Report on Light & Wonder
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,127.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Light & Wonder Profile
Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Light & Wonder
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.