Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ USMC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.41. 32,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,473. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $48.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.1814 dividend. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.