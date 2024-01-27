Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ USMC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.41. 32,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,473. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $48.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.1814 dividend. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
