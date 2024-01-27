Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,648 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,232,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,438,000 after acquiring an additional 252,030 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,988,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,213,000 after purchasing an additional 251,799 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1,941.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 124,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 118,283 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 304.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 53,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $972,000.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

XLSR traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.79. 32,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,426. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.