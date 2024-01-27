Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,253,000 after purchasing an additional 797,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,252,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,663,000 after acquiring an additional 70,737 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on UL. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,184,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,590. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.