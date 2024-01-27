Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JSMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 923.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JSMD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. 24,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,358. The company has a market cap of $317.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $67.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.01.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

