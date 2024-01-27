Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.2 %

OKE traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

