Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $4,039,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,144,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,144,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,650 shares of company stock valued at $23,234,166. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $76.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.87.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

