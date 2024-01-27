Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.76.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,356,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,956 shares of company stock worth $41,971,013 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.6% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,823,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,339,000 after buying an additional 2,293,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.