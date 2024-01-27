Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $156.00 to $157.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.76.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $156.14. 8,356,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,637,163. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.35. The stock has a market cap of $367.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,956 shares of company stock valued at $41,971,013. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,823,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

