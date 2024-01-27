Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.37. Progressive has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.03.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,427,000 after acquiring an additional 560,479 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Progressive by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,497,374,000 after acquiring an additional 361,856 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

