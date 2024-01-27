Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $145.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

PLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

PLD stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

