ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Chardan Capital raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.72.

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,780. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $168.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 831.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million. Research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 472.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 347,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 268,315 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

