ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Holdings Reduced by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,027 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $868,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMDV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.85. 79,051 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.85.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

