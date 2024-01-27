Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prothena presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.25.

PRTA traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 420,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,090. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.29. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average is $46.15.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $525,950. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,461,000 after acquiring an additional 117,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,686,000 after purchasing an additional 139,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,205,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,156,000 after purchasing an additional 223,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

