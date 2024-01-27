Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Provident Financial has a payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Provident Financial to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PROV stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.47. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Provident Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PROV. TheStreet cut shares of Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

