Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 26,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 221,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $469.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

In other Pulse Biosciences news, insider Mitchell E. Levinson purchased 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,027 shares in the company, valued at $428,668.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Duggan acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $280,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 285,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,946.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mitchell E. Levinson acquired 4,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $25,012.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,668.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 623,823 shares of company stock worth $5,673,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 14.8% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

