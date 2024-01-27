PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.18.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,361. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.70 and its 200 day moving average is $85.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $51.93 and a twelve month high of $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

