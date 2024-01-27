Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PYXS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Up 25.0 %

NASDAQ PYXS opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYXS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

