Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Q2 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Q2 from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised Q2 from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.47.

NYSE QTWO traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.87. 332,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,077. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57. Q2 has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $154.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John E. Breeden sold 25,397 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $1,090,039.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,086,814.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 9,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $367,316.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 257,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,615.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 25,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $1,090,039.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,814.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,550 shares of company stock worth $2,185,133. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,650,000 after buying an additional 256,802 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 2,582.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Q2 by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 460.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

