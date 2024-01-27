QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on QCR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of QCR stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $61.58. 74,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,516. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. QCR has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $81.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. QCR had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 20.80%. Equities analysts forecast that QCR will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,864. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in QCR by 172.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in QCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in QCR by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

