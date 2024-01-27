QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388,236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,722 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of QUALCOMM worth $154,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,744,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,169,133. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

