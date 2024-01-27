Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,730.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.30. The company had a trading volume of 870,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,734. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.33 and a 12-month high of $219.17.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.