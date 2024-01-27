QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

QUIK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

QuickLogic Stock Performance

QuickLogic stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. 473,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,126. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $185.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 1.58.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. Analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuickLogic news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,637 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $88,665.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,536.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QuickLogic news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,637 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $88,665.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,536.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elias Nader sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $70,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,799 shares of company stock valued at $345,745 over the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuickLogic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in QuickLogic by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in QuickLogic by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in QuickLogic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QuickLogic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

