QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Up 8%

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.58. 113,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 377,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QNST shares. B. Riley raised QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The firm has a market cap of $711.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $123.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.72 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QuinStreet news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $92,456.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,961.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,010 shares of company stock worth $996,822. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

