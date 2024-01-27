RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Buy”

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RADCOM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

RADCOM Stock Performance

Shares of RADCOM stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,798. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $140.24 million, a PE ratio of 135.93 and a beta of 0.74.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). RADCOM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RADCOM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after buying an additional 360,816 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in RADCOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,181,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in RADCOM by 9.2% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 753,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 63,622 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in RADCOM by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RADCOM by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Featured Stories

