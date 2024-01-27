Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,920,000 after buying an additional 111,026 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in Range Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,347,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,646,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Range Resources by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,184,171 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,816,000 after acquiring an additional 174,385 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 143.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,114 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRC traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $29.89. 2,338,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.82. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRC. Mizuho raised their price target on Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

