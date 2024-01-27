Raymond James Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,550.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,297.81.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $14.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,326.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,997. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,267.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,051.82. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,470.05 and a 12-month high of $2,352.75. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,298,000 after buying an additional 42,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,222,169,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,147,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

