Raymond James Trims Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Target Price to $47.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.47.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.53. 8,835,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,232,163. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $38.44.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Halliburton by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

