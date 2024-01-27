RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

RBA has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

RBA traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $62.23. The company had a trading volume of 566,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,733. RB Global has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $68.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.85.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Analysts predict that RB Global will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,515.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RB Global by 134.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in RB Global during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

