RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCMT

RCM Technologies Price Performance

RCMT opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.86. RCM Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.12 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 63.01% and a net margin of 6.25%. Equities analysts forecast that RCM Technologies will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RCM Technologies

In other news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $44,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,515,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $44,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,515,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 26,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $770,713.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,442 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,186.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,042. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCM Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,881,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,497,000. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,056,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 382.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 43,257 shares during the period. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.