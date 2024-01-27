Realty Income (NYSE:O) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.91.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.97. 5,563,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,080,854. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.21.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

