Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RXRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

NASDAQ:RXRX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,059,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $46,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,416,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,083,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $46,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,416,305 shares in the company, valued at $39,083,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $196,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 389,772 shares of company stock worth $3,312,598. Corporate insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 497,504 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

