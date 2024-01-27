RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMYZF remained flat at C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 188,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,695. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.23. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.50.

Get RecycLiCo Battery Materials alerts:

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

Receive News & Ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.