RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Performance
Shares of AMYZF remained flat at C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 188,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,695. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.23. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.50.
About RecycLiCo Battery Materials
