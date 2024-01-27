Redburn Atlantic Begins Coverage on Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $10.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.55.

F stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 35,837,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,015,592. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

