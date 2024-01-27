Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,354,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $16,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 195.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 18.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 621,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 95,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 56,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on RWT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.39.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RWT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. 1,368,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.52%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

