Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $16.50 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.78.

RF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,811,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,009,762. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

