Relx (NYSE:RELX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RELX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Relx from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.20) to GBX 2,860 ($36.34) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,898.33.

Shares of RELX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 624,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,233. Relx has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Relx by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,826,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,639,000 after acquiring an additional 117,228 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,308,000 after buying an additional 243,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after buying an additional 63,190 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Relx by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,518,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after buying an additional 105,646 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

