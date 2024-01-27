Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,002,000 after buying an additional 862,917 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,632. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.17 and a 12-month high of $171.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

