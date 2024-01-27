RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Stock Price Up 7.5%

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 108,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 54,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

RESAAS Services Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.47.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

