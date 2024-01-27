ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut ResMed from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.60.

Get ResMed alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ResMed

ResMed Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:RMD traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.15. 2,336,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.38. ResMed has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ResMed will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,729. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.