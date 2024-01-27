ResMed (NYSE:RMD) PT Raised to $195.00 at Mizuho

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.60.

Shares of RMD traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.15. 2,336,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,776. ResMed has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $243.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 24.41%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ResMed will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $244,477,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 59,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,020,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,160 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $117,621,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in ResMed by 356.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,974,000 after acquiring an additional 410,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

