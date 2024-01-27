Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03. 2,210,920 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 889,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Resolute Resources Trading Down 16.7 %
The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19.
Resolute Resources Company Profile
Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
