Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03. 2,210,920 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 889,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Resolute Resources Trading Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19.

Resolute Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.