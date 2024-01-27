Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QSR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.56.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.89. 964,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.41.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $191,715.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,607,438.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $107,720.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $191,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,607,438.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,731,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,235,062,000 after purchasing an additional 223,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,542,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,853,000 after acquiring an additional 203,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $400,702,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,345,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,287,000 after purchasing an additional 228,654 shares during the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.