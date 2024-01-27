Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 349,689 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 81.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 781,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,689 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Copart were worth $33,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 120.5% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Copart by 34.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 91.5% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 223,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after buying an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 171.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,847,000 after buying an additional 687,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 99.4% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $48.06. 6,238,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,361. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.