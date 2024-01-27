Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kroger were worth $44,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 33.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in Kroger by 49.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kroger by 239.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 118,581 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kroger by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 6.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KR. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Kroger Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,368,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,168. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

