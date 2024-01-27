Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 382,488 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 326.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,488 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of American Electric Power worth $37,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,326,000 after purchasing an additional 81,333 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,697,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 101,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.46.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $77.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,100. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

