Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 33,530 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Aptiv worth $33,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.8% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 163,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,779,000 after acquiring an additional 106,427 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 36.9% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 45,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,458,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.99.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.31.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

