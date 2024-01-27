Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Celanese were worth $26,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 231.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,261 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 6.6% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 739,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after acquiring an additional 45,619 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 215.6% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.14. The stock had a trading volume of 582,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $159.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.29.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

