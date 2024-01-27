Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $25.97 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 505.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 476,035 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.21% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $25,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $129,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 78.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,566 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 811.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

GLPI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,403. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

