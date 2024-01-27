Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $29.85 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.17% of PPL worth $29,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in PPL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PPL by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in PPL by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

PPL Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.89. 2,671,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,200. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 86.49%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.